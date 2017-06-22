Region shot in all its beauty

Amateur photographers have just days left to enter the ‘Life and Light’ photo competition which offers a prize pool of $3900. Entries to the competition, now in its 19th year, close on June 30.

The aim is to showcase the beauty, diversity and uniqueness of the Western region, and to submit your photographs, head to the Life and Light website (www.lifeandlight.com.au) to upload them.

Photos taken after January 1, 2015 are eligible as long as they were taken within the Western Local Land Services region. The theme for this year’s competition is “healthy landscapes - healthy food”.

