Sam back where he belongs

Mayor Darriea Turley with Gallery and Museum Manager, Tara Callaghan, with the Sam Byrne painting that popped in the post from Europe. Mayor Darriea Turley with Gallery and Museum Manager, Tara Callaghan, with the Sam Byrne painting that popped in the post from Europe.

By Emily Roberts

You never know what you’re going to get in the post and that was the case for Mayor Darriea Turley and City Council.

A piece of Broken Hill’s history was returned home thanks to a surprise donation of a Sam Byrne painting from Carla Shir-Beck in the Czech Republic.

Ms Shir-Beck, who lives in Ostrava, sent “Mining By Electric Light” to Council in a post bag.

