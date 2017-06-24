Labor’s pledge to fix the Far West

By Daniel Stringer

The Labor Party has promised to support regional NSW if they win the 2019 state election and has committed to helping those struggling in the Far West.

In his budget reply this week, Labor Leader Luke Foley outlined his plans should he and his party be elected to power in 2019, and it is clear one of the big focuses is around regional and rural NSW.

Shadow Minister for Primary Industries, Lands and Western NSW, Mick Veitch, says Mr Foley and the Labor Party recognise the importance of supporting regional communities.

