Footy back at Memorial

The brand new digital scoreboard at the Memorial Oval will be fired up on Saturday when Central plays a home game for the first time since 2015. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan The brand new digital scoreboard at the Memorial Oval will be fired up on Saturday when Central plays a home game for the first time since 2015. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

After more than a season out of action, the Memorial Oval will see football played on its surface this Saturday.

The oval was without any play in 2016 after the surfaced was deemed unsuitable but a new watering system was installed to improve the surface during the off season and then further work was done this year.

“Council installed a new fully automated Hunter watering system and new water tanks in October 2016, and 960 square metres of new turf was laid on April 1,” a Broken Hill Council spokesman told the BDT.

