The ‘stipe’ who once banned the ‘Cups King’

George Burrowes at the Silver City Cup in 2014. He so liked this photograph from the Barrier Daily Truth that he had a copy framed and hung on the wall of his home in Adelaide. George’s wife Gwen said it would be placed on his coffin at his funeral next week. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel George Burrowes at the Silver City Cup in 2014. He so liked this photograph from the Barrier Daily Truth that he had a copy framed and hung on the wall of his home in Adelaide. George’s wife Gwen said it would be placed on his coffin at his funeral next week. PICTURE: Darrin Manuel

By Craig Brealey

A distinguished and frequent visitor to the Silver City Cup race meeting has died in Adelaide at the age of 92.

George Burrowes was a stipendiary steward for the South Australian Jockey Club and, in retirement, enjoyed nothing more than a day at the races in the bush.

Mr Burrowes served for many years on a panel of six stewards at race meetings in Adelaide under three successive chief stipendiary stewards.

Please log in to read the whole article.