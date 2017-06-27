Dragsters are a gas

By Kara de Groot

The halls of the Broken Hill High School’s industrial arts block were filled with fishing line and Year 8 students yesterday morning as they raced the culmination of their term’s work in technology.

Twenty Year 8 students in the technology class designed and created their own little ‘dragsters’, which were fitted with CO2 canisters and fired off two at a time down the hallway to see which was fastest.

“We’re using CO2 canisters like you’d get in whipped cream dispensers,” industrial arts teacher Jason Bradley said.

