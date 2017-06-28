BH jail invites tour to mark 125th year

(From left) Darryn Clifton, Kevin Rushforth and Jason Hodges are senior members of staff at the Broken Hill jail, the fourth oldest prison in NSW. (From left) Darryn Clifton, Kevin Rushforth and Jason Hodges are senior members of staff at the Broken Hill jail, the fourth oldest prison in NSW.

By Daniel Stringer

Yesterday the BDT got the rare chance to see behind the walls of the Broken Hill Correctional Centre, gaining a unique insight into the day to day life in one of the oldest prisons in NSW.

To mark the 125th anniversary of the opening of the jail, local media were invited on a behind the scenes tour.

The Broken Hill Gaol was opened on November 8, 1892, and at the time held a total of 21 prisoners. Now it has the capacity to hold up to 90 inmates at any one time.

