Book shop turns a page

Karen Underwood and Tanya Bliss in the city’s only book shop, “Under the Silver Tree”, which is close to celebrating its first anniversary. Karen Underwood and Tanya Bliss in the city’s only book shop, “Under the Silver Tree”, which is close to celebrating its first anniversary.

By Emily Roberts

Twelve months ago the idea to provide the city with a book shop took off.

In June last year some friends on social media started to discuss reports that e-book sales were falling and book shops, which were closing down a few years ago, were reopening.

After months in the planning, “Under the Silver Tree”, Broken Hill’s only cooperative book shop, officially opened at 29 Sulphide Street.

Please log in to read the whole article.