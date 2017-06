Hope for new Alesco

By Emily Roberts

The CEO of Robinson College said they may look to open an alternative school in coming years.

It was announced at the start of the week that the Alesco Learning Centre, which had been running since 2013, would close on July 28.

Robinson Education Centre CEO Tracey Dodimead told the BDT on Thursday that their first thought was for the students.

Please log in to read the whole article.