Far West lures artist

Judy Antill, who hopes to set up in Broken Hill, is currently displaying her art at the Westside Plaza

By Michael Murphy

An interstate artist who admits to having a 35-year love affair with the Silver City is ready to go steady.

Judy Antill rolled into Broken Hill in the early 1980s towing the “tiniest caravan in the universe” behind a battered old EH Holden called Charlie, and she has kept the Far West close to her heart ever since.

Charlie the EH actually played an important role in Judy’s development as an outback artist.

