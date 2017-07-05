Budget bungle over library

What’s in a name? The EC Andrews Drillcore Facility at Pinnacles Place (below) and Charles Rasp Library (above). One of them is being upgraded. What’s in a name? The EC Andrews Drillcore Facility at Pinnacles Place (below) and Charles Rasp Library (above). One of them is being upgraded.

By Andrew Robertson

Mayor Darriea Turley has denied plans to upgrade the library have been dealt a blow after it was revealed City Council is not in line to receive almost $1 million in state government funding.

Council and library supporters were rejoicing when Barwon MP Kevin Humphries last month announced that $900,000 had been set aside in the state budget for “the Broken Hill library upgrade”.

Mr Humphries even had his own suggestion for what the windfall might be used for when he was interviewed on radio. He said while the money wouldn’t be enough to build a new library, as that would cost four or five million dollars, it could certainly be used to progress plans for one.

