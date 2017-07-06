Festival proving popular

Rockfest promoter David Storer at the Memorial Oval which will host the Rockfest in December.

Tickets are selling fast for this year’s Rockfest with almost half of the marquees sold even though the show is five months away.

The event at the Memorial Oval will once again be presented by Mildura Entertainment’s David Storer.

“This year we will have more flexibility with space and will be able to use the amount of area we need,” Mr Storer said.

