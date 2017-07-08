Civic Centre remains closed

By Andrew Robertson

The troubled Civic Centre will remain closed until September as a report into its unauthorised use by council is due to be handed to the NSW Ombudsman next week.

An independent probity audit into “some contractual aspects” of the project, which has been beset by problems and delays, is also underway.

Council shut the centre, which has undergone a $5 million redevelopment, in late May shortly after it had hosted two events, to address “various issues” with the building.

