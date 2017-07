Mural captures history

Artist Lisa King (left) with Outback Lodge owner Helene Power in front of the half-finished mural. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Artist Lisa King (left) with Outback Lodge owner Helene Power in front of the half-finished mural. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

An artist being recognised nationally and internationally for her murals and street art has come to Broken Hill to ply her trade.

Lisa King was invited by the Broken Hill Art Exchange (BHAE) to create a mural as part of the group’s Desert Equinox Earth Art Prize Exhibit.

She’s set up at the Outback Lodge Motel in Mica Street where she’s working until tomorrow to paint a mural which reflects the history of the old building.

