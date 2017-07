Changing of the guard

Dave O’Meara receives the keys to Graham Rowe’s castle in Wyman Street. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Dave O’Meara receives the keys to Graham Rowe’s castle in Wyman Street. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

When roofing contractor Dave O’Meara Googled ‘Broken Hill barbers’ before coming to the city for work, he was distraught to read that the city’s only barber had decided to hang up his scissors.



But all was not lost because just over six months later, Dave not only got to meet the city’s last barber, he bought his house, too.

Graham Rowe handed over the keys to his castle yesterday, closing the final chapter of his life in Broken Hill.

