Cobra stands out

Roger Crawford in front of his Ford Falcon Cobra at a car show in the city last year. Roger Crawford in front of his Ford Falcon Cobra at a car show in the city last year.

ROGER Crawford has been a car nut since “year dot” and while a long line of cars have entered his life, only one remains.

The former Broken Hill car salesman first set eyes on a Ford Falcon Cobra when travelling back to Broken Hill after a car-buying trip to Melbourne.

He stopped into the Mortimer Ford dealership in Mildura, and spotted a promotional photograph of Ford’s latest offering.

Please log in to read the whole article.