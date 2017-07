Star gazers form a line

A mobile observatory equipped with computerised telescopes for solar viewing and night time astronomy. PICTURE: Supplied A mobile observatory equipped with computerised telescopes for solar viewing and night time astronomy. PICTURE: Supplied

By Michael Murphy

Broken Hillites will be able to check out the finer details of distant planets when a mobile astronomical observatory rolls into town next month.

The mobile stargazer is the brainchild of Dr Muhammad Akbar Hussain who designed and bankrolled the project to bring powerful telescopes to the people.

The doctor will lob at the racecourse on August 17 from 1.30pm as a special free event for National Science Week.

