Access all areas

Visiting South Australian university student Samuel Norman at the Miner's Memorial yesterday. Mr Norman is spending the next six weeks in the city as part of a research project that will have long-lasting benefits for the disabled.

By Michael Murphy

A South Australian university student is casting a critical eye over the city to help take the term “accessible outback” to whole other level.

Samuel Norman is compiling a research project as a final task for a Bachelor of International Tourism degree, and he’ll be in Broken Hill for the next six weeks identifying ways to make the Silver City more accessible to people with a disability.

His work will provide input into City Council’s plans to make city buildings and amenities more inclusive.

