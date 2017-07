Revamped Y to be child-safe centre

Broken Hill YMCA’s Isabella DeFranceschi and Abbi Clifton getting ready for the consultation next week. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Broken Hill YMCA’s Isabella DeFranceschi and Abbi Clifton getting ready for the consultation next week. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

The YMCA will soon ask local children and young people for ideas about how to develop its new integrated wellness centre.

Next week’s consultation comes after YMCA NSW recently convened a forum of child safety experts as part of its planning for the country’s first purpose-built child-safe recreation and community building.

The workshop, held last month in Sydney, focused on how infrastructure design can support child protection, informing the design and functionality of the planned $4.59 million redevelopment of the YMCA Broken Hill.

