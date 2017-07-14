Awareness ‘growing’

(Back left) Domestic Violence Liason Officer Barrier LAC Steve Dohnt, Barrier LAC Constable Josh Jolliffe, (front) Salvation Army Domestic Violence Case Manager Sharryn Matthews and case manager Anne Te Kawa with volunteer Sue Lukoschek at the Purple Ribbon Day stall.

Awareness surrounding domestic violence and child sexual assault is growing, according to the local organisers of Purple Ribbon Day.

The annual Purple Ribbon Day stall was held at Westside Plaza yesterday. It was organised by the Broken Hill Domestic Violence Committee with the help of other services.

Purple Ribbon Day aims to raise awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault against children.

