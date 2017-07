On the road again

June Files, the intrepid cyclist who founded the Silver City Treadlers and got it all rolling for the Flying Doctor. PICTURE: RFDS June Files, the intrepid cyclist who founded the Silver City Treadlers and got it all rolling for the Flying Doctor. PICTURE: RFDS

The Silver City Treadlers, a cycle team founded by Broken Hill local June Files OAM, are preparing to saddle up for the 21st year straight.

“As most of our riders are well over 50 it’s nice to celebrate a 21st again,” said the Silver City Treadlers’ founder and tour leader, June Files.

Last year they raised $40,000 for the South Eastern Section of the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS SE) to bring their total contribution to $600,000 in the past 20 years.

