Wagon prize

Ruth Milne with her father-in-law’s food wagon that was used to supply the workers of Kidman properties. She is holding a lantern found in the back of the wagon. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Ruth Milne with her father-in-law’s food wagon that was used to supply the workers of Kidman properties. She is holding a lantern found in the back of the wagon. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

A food wagon driven by Charlie Milne for Sir Sidney Kidman has made a journey to its final resting place at the Sulphide Street Railway Museum.

The wagon was donated by Ruth Milne because she wanted to ensure it would be preserved.

“It belonged to my father-in-law, Charlie, who was a drover for Kidman properties and when he passed away my husband got it,” Mrs Milne said.

