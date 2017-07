Golf’s welcome return

Wilcannia Golf Club Secretary Manager, Margaret Stribbles, was all smiles at the announcement of help to get the town’s golf course up and running again. PICTURE: Supplied Wilcannia Golf Club Secretary Manager, Margaret Stribbles, was all smiles at the announcement of help to get the town’s golf course up and running again. PICTURE: Supplied

The Wilcannia Golf Club will soon be back on the map after the NSW Government committed to help rebuild the town’s disused nine-hole course.

Deputy Premier and the Minister for Regional NSW, John Barilaro, and the Member for Barwon, Kevin Humphries delivered the news of grant which will go towards revitalising the course.

Once that is done, Golf NSW will run instructor training for school teachers and arrange periodical visits from golf professionals for more formal coaching.

