Brendan branches out

Brendan Barlow at the Palace, where he bartends and runs Drag Bingo, as well as other events. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Brendan Barlow at the Palace, where he bartends and runs Drag Bingo, as well as other events. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

Anyone who’s spent time at the Palace has probably met Brendan Barlow, either behind the bar or bedecked in sequins as he hosts Drag Bingo.

He grew up in Broken Hill, and despite a brief stint in the ‘big smoke’ that is Adelaide, says he wouldn’t change living in the Silver City for anything.

“I did my school and high school here and then moved to Adelaide for a few years, but missed here and wanted to come back,” Brendan said.

