Pink ladies need a hand

Breast Cancer Support Group members (from left) Leeann Clogg, Fay Fryer, Helen Bates and Julie Garner with some of the pink rosettes they have been making for Pink October. Breast Cancer Support Group members (from left) Leeann Clogg, Fay Fryer, Helen Bates and Julie Garner with some of the pink rosettes they have been making for Pink October.

By Emily Roberts

Volunteers were very busy on Saturday putting together over 200 rosettes for Pink October, and that’s just the beginning.

Even though it’s July, the Breast Cancer Support Group Committee is already preparing to turn the town pink in October.

Member Leeann Clogg said they had a good start on Saturday making 210 pink rosettes between 11 volunteers.

