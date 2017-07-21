Youngsters have say on YMCA development

Airlie Ball (3) with her sister Sierra (6) at the consultation for children and young people held at the YMCA on Wednesday. Their mother, Lindsey, said the girls visit the YMCA every chance they can get. She said Sierra had started Born to Move classes and loved them. "We take up any opportunity to come here, it's a very family friendly centre"

For the development of the new YMCA Hub, people have said they would like it to offer after-school activities.

The YMCA held a consultation for children and young people on Wednesday to help find out how they can develop their Integrated Wellness Centre.

“The community is extremely pleased at the opportunity presented to YMCA NSW by the NSW government through the provision of this grant funding,” YMCA Centre Manager Shane Simmons said.

