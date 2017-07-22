100 years

This Broken Hill Town Employees’ Union banner from the 1930s shows just some of the types of trades covered by the union. This Broken Hill Town Employees’ Union banner from the 1930s shows just some of the types of trades covered by the union.

The Broken Hill Town Employees’ Union is about to turn 100 years old.

In its heyday the union represented every type of town worker, from tailors and saddlers to radio announcers and newspaper delivery boys. There was even a section for people who worked in fish and chip shops.

But it was also the first union in Australia, if not the world, to actively campaign for equal pay for women and to have child labour abolished.

