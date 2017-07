100 games for Saint Barber

The Saints’ Mick Barber will play his 100th game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan The Saints’ Mick Barber will play his 100th game today. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

The Saints’ Mick Barber will play his 100th game this weekend when his team takes on local rivals Broken Hill United in the final round of the Outback Rugby League season.

Barber first played for the club back in 2004 and has played his entire career in the black and white of the Saints.

“I love the club,” Barber said. “I love the people involved and I’ve made some great friends in my time at the club. It’s the people that make the club what it is.”

