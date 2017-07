Cross-country for NF

Local NF Hero Lailah-Jade Lihou (4) with Greg Lawrence who will be riding to Silverton tomorrow to raise awareness about Neurofibromatosis. PICTURE: Emily Roberts Local NF Hero Lailah-Jade Lihou (4) with Greg Lawrence who will be riding to Silverton tomorrow to raise awareness about Neurofibromatosis. PICTURE: Emily Roberts

A local couple and their mates will be undertaking a gruelling 50 kilometre cross-country bike ride to raise awareness for Neurofibromatosis.

Mia Lawrence has been a long-time supporter and champion in the fight against Neurofibromatosis (NF).

Mia’s nephew has NF and over the years it has prompted her to work hard to raise awareness.

Please log in to read the whole article.