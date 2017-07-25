Fines apply for unsafe mess

All the new roofing work around the city has prompted Council to remind contractors they need a permit to leave building materials on the footpath

City Council is warning businesses and roofing contractors that they can be fined for blocking footpaths or roads with building materials and skip bins.

Council’s Chief Operating Officer, Brendan Smith, said staff had noticed improper hoardings and roofing material left on footpaths around the city.

Hoardings involve the bunting, fencing or marking off of zones designated as a work area on a publicly accessible place such as nature strips, road shoulders, or footpaths.

