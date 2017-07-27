Hopes rising for cinema elevator

Cinema proprietor Johnny Wren with lift campaign founder Sam Norman. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Cinema proprietor Johnny Wren with lift campaign founder Sam Norman. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

A campaign to raise money for an elevator for the Silver City Cinema has raised more than $1,500 in 24 hours.

The campaign was created by university student, Sam Norman, who is in town as part of a project to make the Silver City more accessible to the disabled.

He said that since the Silver City Cinema proprietor, John Wren, has spent so many decades lifting the spirits of the city, it seems fair to return the favour with a lift for John.

