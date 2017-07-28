Water activists cheer council

Darling River Action Group members (from left) Kevin Stacey, Darryn Clifton and Mark Hutton burn copies of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority’s annual report in February last year. Darling River Action Group members (from left) Kevin Stacey, Darryn Clifton and Mark Hutton burn copies of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority’s annual report in February last year.

By Emily Roberts

City Council has won backing for its stand against the building of the Murray pipeline and to have those responsible for allegedly draining the Lower Darling called to account.

At Wednesday night’s Council meeting, Council called on the NSW Government to place an immediate moratorium on the construction of the $500 million Wentworth to Broken Hill water pipeline.

Councillors also voted to support the calling of a Royal Commission into the abuse of water sharing and for the Compliance Unit that investigates water extraction to be reinstated.

