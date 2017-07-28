Water activists cheer council
Friday, 28th July, 2017
By Emily Roberts
City Council has won backing for its stand against the building of the Murray pipeline and to have those responsible for allegedly draining the Lower Darling called to account.
At Wednesday night’s Council meeting, Council called on the NSW Government to place an immediate moratorium on the construction of the $500 million Wentworth to Broken Hill water pipeline.
Councillors also voted to support the calling of a Royal Commission into the abuse of water sharing and for the Compliance Unit that investigates water extraction to be reinstated.
