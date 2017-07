$500 million to reach the Murray but; Who pays? Won’t say

NSW Shadow Water Minister Chris Minns (second from left) with Mayor Darriea Turley and members of the BH and Darling River Action Group Darryn Clifton, Mark Hutton, Tom Kennedy and Ross Leddra yesterday. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson NSW Shadow Water Minister Chris Minns (second from left) with Mayor Darriea Turley and members of the BH and Darling River Action Group Darryn Clifton, Mark Hutton, Tom Kennedy and Ross Leddra yesterday. PICTURE: Andrew Robertson

By Andrew Robertson

The state government has rejected calls to scrap or delay construction of the Murray River pipeline, saying there is “no doubt whatsoever” it remains the best solution to the city’s water problem.

Regional Water Minister Niall Blair’s office yesterday said that while Monday’s Four Corners program raised “very serious issues” about alleged water theft, Broken Hill’s lack of water security was due to drought and evaporation.

Mr Blair continues to refuse to release the business case for the contentious pipeline, this time blaming commercial sensitivity around the construction tender process that is now underway.

