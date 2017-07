Burkies chip in for little mate

Former classmates of Fraser Stenhouse spell out his name with coins in the playground at Burke Ward yesterday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy Former classmates of Fraser Stenhouse spell out his name with coins in the playground at Burke Ward yesterday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

They look after their own at the Burke Ward Public School.

The Year One class banded together during their lunch break yesterday to raise money for one of their former classmates who had a nasty accident during a visit to the city.

The Stenhouse family - dad Shane and mum Emma, along with brothers Lachie and Fraser - returned recently to catch up with family and friends.

Please log in to read the whole article.