Last start winners meet

Leizsha Clissold in action in round eight for St Joes. St Joes take on Celtic tomorrow while West face Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan Leizsha Clissold in action in round eight for St Joes. St Joes take on Celtic tomorrow while West face Alma. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

Celtic takes on St Joes while West battle Alma in round 10 of the Broken Hill Soccer Association’s senior competition tomorrow.

First up in A Grade is Celtic versus St Joes with both teams coming off wins last week. Celtic were too good for West in a thrilling game thanks to a Jamie Berg hat trick that saw Celtic get up 3-2. Later in the day a Luca Napoli strike was the only score as St Joes accounted for Alma one-nil.

Last time these sides met it was a 4-2 victory for Celtic. Young gun Hamish Inglis scored twice while Kingsley McIntyre and veteran Dave Hassard booted one goal each. For St Joes Bryant Mitchell scored a double.

