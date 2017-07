House catches fire

Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Wills Street last night. Firefighters at the scene of a house fire in Wills Street last night.

By Michael Murphy

Firefighters were last night battling a house fire in Wills Street next to Theatre 44.

A passing motorist noticed flames coming from the abandoned house just after 8pm and stopped to raise the alarm.

Police blocked off the road to traffic while fire fighters from South and Central fire brigades doused the blaze, which appeared concentrated in the roof at the front of the building.

