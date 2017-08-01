Auction for lift

Derrick Lindh with some of the items already donated for the auction, including an authentic Pro Hart print.

By Kara de Groot

A local artist is organising an art auction to help raise money to install an elevator in the Silver City Cinema.

The idea for an elevator for the cinema started with uni student Sam Norman, who wanted to give back to cinema owner John Wren and also provide easier access for the city’s elderly and disabled movie-goers.

Derrick Lindh is organising the auction, and said he’s already got 40 pieces donated, but he’s looking for more.

