Life members inducted

The TEU Committee after the centenary mass meeting.

The Broken Hill Town Employees’ Union has celebrated its centenary meeting and induction of two life members.

The union officially came into being on July 25, 1917 and to mark the milestone, last week it held a “Badge Show Day” and a ceremonial mass meeting of members at 4.30pm at the Trades Hall.

During the centenary meeting, vice-president Ron Symonds was awarded life membership for his 16 years of service, and clubs delegate, Warwick Grose, was granted the honour for his 18 years’ service.

