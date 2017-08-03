Squads to roam hotspots

Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboy, second from left, with fellow officers Scott Denny, Superintendent Local Service Area Command for York and Mid North in SA; Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKecknie; and Barrier Local Area Commander Paul Smith. Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboy, second from left, with fellow officers Scott Denny, Superintendent Local Service Area Command for York and Mid North in SA; Assistant Commissioner Geoff McKecknie; and Barrier Local Area Commander Paul Smith.

By Andrew Robertson

Roaming police squads will soon be used to fight crime waves in country towns, the state’s top regional cop said yesterday.

Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboy said so-called regional enforcement squads would be deployed to towns experiencing spikes in break-ins or other crimes at short notice.

Mr Worboy, who is visiting the city, said the squads were part of a focus on finding more flexible arrangements to fight crime in some of the state’s more remote areas.

