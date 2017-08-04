Belinda’s on a mission

Belinda Adams during her stopover in Broken Hill. She is touring the country in her big purple bus to raise awareness of brain injury.

By Andrew Robertson

Wherever she goes in her purple bus, Belinda Adams attracts plenty of attention, and that’s exactly how she likes it.

Broken Hill-born Ms Adams is on a mission to raise awareness about brain injury and her brightly coloured bus is not only getting her around but also helping her get the word out.

The single mother of three pulled into her hometown this week part-way through a five-week tour of Australia, and said the response so far to her road-trip-with-a-meaning had been “overwhelming”.

