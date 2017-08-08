City mourns stalwart

The late Lionel Johnston presenting the medal named in his honour to the Best and Fairest footballer of season 2013, North's Health Caldwell

By Andrew Robertson

The local football and cricket community is mourning the passing of one of the city’s sporting greats, Lionel Johnston.

Mr Johnston, whose name has been synonymous with Broken Hill football and his beloved Jubilee Oval for decades, died on Sunday night aged 94.

AFL Broken Hill chairman Andrew Schmidt yesterday described Mr Johnston’s contribution to the game as an administrator as unparalleled.

