A story or two to tell

Jenny is currently working on transcribing her old diaries, with the plan of creating an autobiography.

Broken Hill has yet another honoured citizen who makes their home here, with local historian Jenny Camilleri the latest to be awarded the Order of Australia Medal for her service to community history.

The award was announced in the Australia Day honours list this year, and she’ll receive her medal in a ceremony at government house next month.

Jenny has spent more than 30 years documenting the history of Broken Hill and its people, a journey she started when exploring her own family history.

