Serenity now for Cinema

Local artist Karrie Lannstrom has donated one of her pieces to the auction aimed at raising money to install a lift in the Silver City Cinema. The painting, “Sturt Pea Serenity”, was inspired by another local artist, May Harding. Mrs Lannstrom is now putting the call out for anyone who is able to frame the artwork before she donates it to the worthy cause.

