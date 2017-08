Projects look for boost

President Peter Keenan is thrilled at the prospect of funding for the tennis association. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer President Peter Keenan is thrilled at the prospect of funding for the tennis association. PICTURE: Daniel Stringer

By Daniel Stringer

Three projects in Broken Hill could soon receive a boost, as council looks to submit applications for upgrades across the city.

Broken Hill Council has requested $815,000 from the state government to help with three major projects within the community.

Those projects include upgrades at Patton Park, resurfacing of the tennis courts at the O’Neil Sporting Complex and new toilet facilities at the pony club.

Please log in to read the whole article.