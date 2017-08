Science stars shine

Rotary President Ross Clark, student Neve Robins, relieving principal Ross Mackay and student Lily Chapman. PICTURE: Kara de Groot Rotary President Ross Clark, student Neve Robins, relieving principal Ross Mackay and student Lily Chapman. PICTURE: Kara de Groot

By Kara de Groot

Two of Broken Hill’s brightest have been selected for the National Youth Science Forum held in January next year.

Year 11 students Neve Robins and Lily Chapman from Broken Hill High School will be joining close to 300 students from across Australia at the Australian National University towards the end of January for the two week program.

“We had to get through the Broken Hill stage first, we had interviews with Rotary and then we were selected to go to Adelaide where we had to give a speech and had another two interviews that included general questions and science questions,” Neve said.

