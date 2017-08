Trip of a lifetime

By Michael Murphy

Willyama High School students have their hearts set on a trip to Japan, and they’re hoping a pie drive will help get them there.

Fifteen Year 8 and 9 Japanese class students are busy fundraising for the trip of a lifetime.

They’ll spend two weeks in the land of the rising sun in September next year, practising their new-found language skills in everyday living situations, such as ordering food an buying train tickets.

