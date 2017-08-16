Hear this: magic day awaits

Chris Rawlins is looking forward to have his Cochlear Implant switched on to help improve his quality of life. Chris Rawlins is looking forward to have his Cochlear Implant switched on to help improve his quality of life.

By Emily Roberts

Chris Rawlins is “pumped”: He is about to hear sounds after decades of hearing difficulties.

Chris has been hard of hearing for almost 30 years and in two weeks he is going to get his new Cochlear Implant switched on.

“Living in Broken Hill, I worked underground mining in a very noisy and humid environment that wasn’t always conducive to earplugs or earmuffs and so I was doing damage to my hearing,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.