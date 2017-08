Vote ‘about freedom’

John Nicholls and Leith Williams decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in April, unfortunately they will have to wait for same-sex marriage to be legally recognised in Australia. That is why they want locals to vote during the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.PICTURE: Emily Roberts John Nicholls and Leith Williams decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting engaged in April, unfortunately they will have to wait for same-sex marriage to be legally recognised in Australia. That is why they want locals to vote during the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.PICTURE: Emily Roberts

By Emily Roberts

The postal vote survey for same-sex marriage is a slap in the face, according to a local couple, but they want residents to take it seriously.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is conducting the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

Leith Williams and his fiance John Nicholls believe people should be able to marry who they want.

