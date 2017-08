Mistreated dog finds a friend

Hawk the dog was found in this state in a backyard, was rescued and is currently in surgery. Hawk the dog was found in this state in a backyard, was rescued and is currently in surgery.

By Emily Roberts

The mistreatment of an elderly dog has a silver lining after a Good Samaritan rescued him during the week.

Garath Webb was working on a roof when he spotted the dog in the yard of the house next door.

“You could see that his paw was swollen and he couldn’t walk,” Garath said.

Please log in to read the whole article.