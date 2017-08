Fine machines on show

A 1955 BSA Goldstar (pictured left) and a 2009 Harley Davidson Fat Bob - just two of the bikes that’ll be on display at a Show and Shine tomorrow at the Memorial Oval.

The Goldstar is known for being one of the fastest bikes of the 1950s.

They were hand-built with many optional performance modifications, and each came with documented dynameter results, so the new owners knew the horsepower each produced.

